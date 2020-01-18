Convicted felon arrested after investigators find guns in home

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Wilson County man was arrested after agents found several firearms in his home.

Officials said they found several firearms during the search of a home on the 2000 block of Jennings Avenue in Lebanon. During the investigation of the home, officials identified the resident as Michael Lee Irwin, 45.

TBI agents said, due to prior felony conviction, Irwin was arrested and charged with felony possession of firearms.

Irwin was booked into the Wilson County jail on a $35,000 bond. The investigation remains active and ongoing, with additional charges pending, according to TBI.

