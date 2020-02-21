Convicted sex offender charged with moving to Knoxville without registration

Records show a convicted sex offender is behind bars after he moved to Knoxville without proper registration.

Jacob Schuyler Conley was convicted on two counts of assault and battery and indecent liberties in South Carolina in 2008, according to court documents.

Authorities say Conley moved to a home on Harris Road in Knoxville and lived there for approximately six months without properly registering his address.

Conley was also wanted on charges of failure to comply with sex offender law in West Virginia.

Conley was arrested on charges of violation of sexual offender registration and is being held in the Knox County Jail.

