$25M development to be built in Lenoir City

Cook Bros. Homes announced a new $25 million community development in Lenoir City.

According to a release, the development, The Grove at Cedar Hills located near the intersection of Martel Road and Beals Chapel Road will be the first Epcon community for the Cook Bros.

The development will have 67 homes with private courtyards and amenities including a clubhouse with exercise facility, pool, and a pickleball court.

The first homes are scheduled for completion by the end of the year and homes and homesites will start pre-selling this month.

"The Grove at Cedar Hills will feature single-story homes on large lots with many lots offering beautiful sprawling views of East Tennessee," said Ashley Cook, Director of Sales at Cook Bros. Homes. "In this community, all of the lawn maintenance will be provided so homeowners can spend their time enjoying the awesome amenities the community has to offer."

There will be three exclusive home plans starting at 1,519 square feet and going up to 2,769 square feet.

According to a report by The National Association of Home Builders, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased residential development in East Tennessee. "We expect the virus could affect future housing preferences for those currently living in the hardest-hit, high-density environments and that housing demand will continue to rapidly increase in medium and low-density communities," said NAHB Chairman Dean Mon.

For more information on the development visit the website herehere. or call at 865-325-2500.

