Cookeville group helps tornado victims find prom dresses

Most high school girls dream about wearing the perfect dress to prom. Lots of beading, simple silhouette, or bright colors.

In Putnam County, it's hard to focus on the prom, even though it's only weeks away.

After the tornado that hit the area, people have posted on Facebook saying they lost their prom dresses.

The Upper Cumberland Foster Closet is stepping up to organize a dress collection. They were already collecting dresses for foster children, now they want to help families impacted by the tornadoes.

Amber Drake is helping organize the push to get the girl's dresses. She says they want to give the girls a dream experience picking out their dresses.

"We know that everything is up in the air right now and they're not really thinking about prom or some of those things. If we could take that burden off they don't have to stress where am I going to get another dress," said Drake.

Drake says they're hoping to partner with local hotels so the girls can make appointments and try on those dresses. She says a team of women has offered to alter the dresses for free so each feels personal for the girl who picked them.

She says they're trying to give the girls the same experience they would have had at a dress shop.

If you'd like to make a donation or call about making an appointment you can call their office at 931-239-6208.

