Cookeville church holds first Sunday service since tornado

Collegeside Church of Christ held its first Sunday church service since the tornado ravaged the Cookeville community Monday night.

Collegeside Church of Christ is offering prayer services for those who are dealing will grief and loss. / Source: (WVLT News)

The worship service was held at the church Sunday at 9 am. Every seat in the church was filled.

"We've had several families lose their possessions and we've had fatalities, so it's been a very difficult week for us as a church family but our church family has responded to the disaster in a really incredible way," said church Minister John Nichols.

The congregation mourns the loss of two of its members: Patricia Lane and 4-year-old Hattie Collins. Lane was described by her church members as always having a smile on her face and being an active member of the ladies group. Hattie's family said she loved to see the world from her dad's shoulders.

Funeral arrangements for Hattie have not been finalized at this time. According to the church's website, funeral services for Patricia Lane will be Tuesday, March 10 at 1:00 pm in the Cookeville Chapel of Hooper, Huddleston, and Horner Funeral Home.

Directly after Sunday's service, the church held a meeting to discuss all the ways members can continue to help with victim relief efforts.

"When a person shows solidarity to somebody else, through prayer or through encouragement-making eye contact, calling somebody on the phone and saying, 'I wanted to hear your voice' that's being together and being together is not only what the Lord wants from us, but it's how we move forward," said Minister Nichols.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.