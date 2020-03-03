Cookeville church serves as gathering place after tornadoes

A Cookeville church served as a gathering place for people searching for loved ones after tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee on March 3.

Source: WVLT

At least 25 people were killed, 18 of those in Putnam County, and the Church on the Hill in Cookeville served as a gathering place for people after the storms.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office brought identification cards and pictures to the church as loved ones came to the area and hoped for good news.

"I've lived here my whole life," one man said. "It's overwhelming. People are hurting, but the city, in an incredible way, is rallying."

As of March 4, 77 people were unaccounted for in Putnam County.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.