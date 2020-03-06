Cookeville family makes bagged lunches for those affected by tornadoes

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- With all of the money, clothes and other items being donated to Middle Tennessee families following March's deadly tornadoes, one family decided to get a bit creative on their contributions.
A Cookeville resident, Amber Goodwin, and her two kids, ages six and eight, made thirty bagged lunches for those in need.
The lunches included peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, a rice crispy treat, a peanut butter cup, a bag of chips and water.
The family also left a note reading, "God bless you and stay strong ♡” on each bag.
Goodwin dropped the lunches off at a local church that was collecting items for families in need.
