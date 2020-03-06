Cookeville family makes bagged lunches for those affected by tornadoes

With all of the money, clothes and other items being donated to Middle Tennessee families following March's deadly tornadoes, one family decided to get a bit creative on their contributions.

A Cookeville resident, Amber Goodwin, and her two kids, ages six and eight, made thirty bagged lunches for those in need.

The lunches included peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, a rice crispy treat, a peanut butter cup, a bag of chips and water.

The family also left a note reading, "God bless you and stay strong ♡” on each bag.

Goodwin dropped the lunches off at a local church that was collecting items for families in need.

For more information on ways to donate please click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

