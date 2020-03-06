Cookeville hospital not charging tornado patients

The Cookeville Regional Medical Center gave some good news to the victims of tornadoes that touched down in Middle Tennessee on March 3.

Tornadoes hit Tennessee on Tuesday, killing more than 20 people and injuring many more.

The Herald-Citizen reported that 82 patients who were injured in the storms and treated at Cookeville Regional Medical Center won't be billed by the hospital.

The Herald-Citizen reported that Chief Financial Officer Steve Ramey said the hospital will bill the patients' insurance, but will write of the patient portion of the cost.

"We're going to bill the insurance and accept the insurance payment as payment in full," Ramey said. "None of the patients will get a bill from us."

Ramey said if patients do receive a bill from the hospital, they just have to notify the business office and it will be removed. Ramey added that patients might still be billed for the ambulance ride, from independent physicians and from other hospitals if they were transferred.

"We're trying to contact all those hospitals to let them know how we're handling it," Ramey said. "We don't know what they'll do, but this is what we're doing."

To help tornado victims go here, to volunteer in Putnam County, go here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.