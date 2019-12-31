Cookeville man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

A Cookeville man is behind bars after being charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Cookeville Police Department, 49-year-old Bryan Beyette was arrested on December 31 following the execution of a search warrant.

Investigators said they searched Beyette's residence related to the sexual exploitation accusations.

The police department said Beyette was charged with solicitation of a minor by electronic means and aggravated sexual exploitation.

Beyette is being held at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office on a $500,000 bond.

