Family: Cookeville nanny dies trying to protect child during tornado

People in Tennessee work to pick up the pieces after tornadoes devastated the middle and west parts of the state on March 3. At least 25 people were killed and many more were injured.

One of the hardest hit areas was Putnam County, where 18 people died, including some children.

The Cookeville neighborhood near McBroom Chapel Road sustained some of the worst damage in Putnam County.

WVLT News reporter Abby Kousouris more about the people who lost their lives there. Two of those were, Amanda Cole and six-year-old Dawson Curtis. Amanda's family said she was Dawson's nanny. Crews found Amanda's body next to Dawson's. Family said she died trying to protect him.

Amanda was the family’s nanny for four years and cared deeply for Dawson. Her family said she cared for many different children both professionally and through her church, but her Uncle Mark Farley said Dawson was special to her.

“If you saw her, you'd see Dawson,” said Farley.

On holidays, Amanda would attend his family’s functions and then bring Dawson to theirs. Farley said their family was devastated after not only losing Amanda but also Dawson. They said he was a part of the family, too. Amanda’s mother Phyllis said he called her “grandma.”

“Little Dawson, that was a special one,” said Farley.

Phyllis said Amanda left this world doing what she did best, loving and caring for children.

Dawson’s dad Terry Curtis also lost his life on Tuesday morning. Terry’s brother Richard Curtis told WVLT his brother’s wife and other son were severely injured and are at a nearby hospital together.

The family is asking for help making funeral arrangements. You can visit any First National Bank location and ask for the "Amanda Cole Memorial Fund" if you'd like to help.

Find out how you can help victims of the tornadoes here.

