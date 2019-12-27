Cookeville police offering free rides on New Year's Eve

Residents in the Cookeville and Putnam County areas can get home safely this New Year's Eve thanks to local law enforcement.

According to the Cookeville Police Department, both the police and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office will be offering free rides to people on New Year's Eve.

The offer is good from 10 p.m. on December 31 to 2 a.m. on January 1.

To get a ride from Cookeville police, call 931-526-2125. To get a ride from the sheriff's office, call 831-528-8484 extension 1.

