Cookeville woman opens front yard for disaster relief supplies

A tornado survivor in Cookeville is already giving back. She transformed her front lawn into a disaster relief zone after tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee on March 3.

"We immediately jumped out of our beds got downstairs to the storm shelter, and then, as soon as it was over, we went house to house locating our friends, and family and neighbors," said Traci Brown.

Her family remained safe, and she said everyone in her neighborhood in Charlton Square was as well.

"I'm a nurse, and we set up a triage center with some of my medical supplies. I was treating wounds, lacerations, sprained ankles, head injuries, trying to triage everybody out for the ones who needed the hospital. And the immediately we started doing donations," explained Brown.

Her home became a command center.

"We've got a mobile hot spot here for charging things cause we didn't get electricity till last night. We've got food. We've got drinks. We've got water, toilet paper, diapers, clothes, anything, people need, it's here. We're begging for people to come pick it up," said Brown.

She had one message for her community.

"Thank you so much for all the support. It has been overwhelming. We have got great neighbors, great community, great volunteers. It's just been amazing that we all survived. And we're just grateful for everybody. Thank you."

