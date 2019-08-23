Cooler weather, with pop-ups, for a nice weekend

There's a ton happening across East Tennessee this weekend, much of it free on Saturday. Here's a small sample: Asian Fest, Sunset on Central, High school football locally and in Murfreesboro, and stargazing in the Obed.

If you're going to the Farmers Market in Knoxville Saturday morning, especially if you're a vendor, there will be some fog and mist below the abundant blue sky and humidity. There is minimal rain chance Saturday early, though.

Bubba Fest's Southern-Fried Comic Con 2019 is a great option if you want to do something indoors. Starting Friday, it runs through Sunday. It's happening at the Knoxville Convention Center and there are a lot of household celebrity names. If it rains or gets too hot, head to downtown Knoxville.

The events are not just centered around Knoxville. Saturday only, Rock The Smokies takes root at Dollywood. Featuring world-famous Christian music, and several outdoor stages, it needs the weather's assistance.

The good news: rain is favoring our far southern counties Saturday. That means that, while there's still a small chance of rain in Pigeon Forge/Dollywood Saturday, it's closer to 20%.

