Coolest City In Tennessee? Magazine Says It's Knoxville

Nashville seems to get all the love - and big crowds. Memphis has the blues and barbecue.

Workers with Apex Window Cleaning rappel down the outside of the Sunsphere in Knoxville.

But East Tennessee is finally getting some love of our own! The travel magazine 'AFAR' just named Knoxville 'Tennessee's Coolest City.'

"Ten years ago, we had buildings. We didn't have much of anything in them. But now we have life and it's very vibrant," Tony Lawson said.

Lawson is the general manager of WDVX Radio. His station puts on free, live music six days a week in Knoxville. We caught up with him during the once-a-month Market Square Blue Plate Special.

Soundman, Isaiah Carter, loves the local music scene.

"We actually have jazz Tuesday's. They play from 8 to 10," Carter said.

AFAR Magazine also loved Knoxville's free music shows, blend of old and new, and yes, the restaurants.

This part of Union Avenue isn't just historic, it's cool. Along with it you'll find JC Holdway, Tupelo Honey, and the Peter Kern Library (a cocktail bar). AFAR profiled each in its article, but we're heading south to Ijams, another hot-spot.

"You can spend an entire day at Ijams. We have 12 miles of trails, we have paddling, and your dogs allowed," Amber Parker, the executive director of Ijams Nature Center, said.

From a float at the quarry to a photo with the sunflowers, it's free fun from nine months to ninety years. And if you're over 21...

"We call it an active beer culture down here in south Knoxville," Parker said. With a beer trailer at the quarry, Printshop Brewery, Alliance Brewing Co., Trailhead Beer Market and Hi-Wire, there's a lot of choices now!

"Our culture is every much a bit of our natural resources as our mountains," Lawson said.

From bustling Market Square to the quiet side of nature, Knoxville has it all within just a couple miles.

