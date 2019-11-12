Copper Cellar introduces plant based "Awesome Burger"

Copper Cellar announced their restaurants will now serve a plant-based burger called the "Awesome Burger."

To celebrate the new burger's release the Cumberland Avenue location will host Awesome Burger Day on November 13.

After Wednesday, the Awesome Burger will be available to order at that location as a permanent menu item.

Copper Cellar said they plan to roll out the new item at all locations over the upcoming months.

"The Sweet Earth Awesome Burger has a delicious, grilled beefy flavor, and tastes just like a regular burger," the company said in a release. "We’re excited to add it as an option to our menu because we know our customers are going to love it,” said Kelsey Headrick, marketing director for the Copper Cellar family of restaurants. Ingredients like pea protein, natural plant extracts, and coconut oil give the Awesome Burger its distinctive raw appearance that transforms when cooked, just like a beef burger. We are thrilled to partner with Nestlé Professional and their Sweet Earth brand to deliver this exciting burger to out-of-home consumers, who are clamoring for plant-based options.”

