Copper Cellar opens fresh food marketplace

Copper Celler announced they will open a special fresh food marketplace in Knoxville.

The market will feature the fresh-cut meats, seafood, beer, dressings and sauces from the Knoxville based restaurant company. A selection of seasonal vegetables, local eggs and dairy will be available for purchase. The market will have specialty cheeses and other Italian favorites as well as a variety of already prepared dinner options.

The market is located next to Chesapeake's on Parkside Drive. To place an order for pickup from the market call (865) 851-9088.

See a full menu of foods available at the market here.

