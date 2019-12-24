Cops: Deputy kills wanted man who hit him with shovel

Georgia police say a deputy shot and killed a man who hit him in the head with a shovel.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Marc Thompson threatened a clerk at a convenience store Saturday night. A deputy arrived and confronted him, who then hit the deputy with the shovel.

That's when the deputy fired a number of rounds, killing Thompson.

There was already a warrant out for Thompson’s arrest after a domestic incident earlier that night.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

