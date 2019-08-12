Kentucky man accused of sexually assaulting Domino's delivery driver

Authorities say a Kentucky man was arrested after sexually assaulting a Domino's Pizza delivery driver early Sunday morning.

Deputies arrested Michael Phipps after midnight Sunday after the driver reported him to authorities.

An arrest report states the driver told deputies Phipps asked if he "could see her naked," before he stuck his hand down her shirt and grabbed her breast.

When deputies responded to the home where the woman made the delivery, they found Phipps playing poker. He would deny sexually assaulting the driver, saying he was "married and wouldn't do anything to her."

Deputies say Phipps had inconsistencies in his story. He was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, and he was released on a $10,000 bond.

