Corn maze prepares to open despite drought

It was a busy morning at Kyker Farms in Sevierville as crews prepared to open for business. The owner said he's only had two good rains since June, and that's made it hard on the farm this summer.

Randy Kyker, the owner, said the outside corn in his patch is a little misconceiving, because he has been watering. The most noticeable difference affecting the sunflowers, they should be much taller and in bloom.

A morning shower came Thursday after a really dry summer; however, garden hoses have been the friend of the farm as he's tried to water as much as possible.

"We've been pumping out of the well and watering. So this is deceiving what you see right here. The corn fields are really dry it's been hard on our pumpkins."

Kyker Farms plans to open on Saturday and Kyker said there'll be mazes and pumpkins. This year the theme is based on Tennessee's hands-free law to promote safety on the road.

To be safe from wildfires, the farm isn't allowing bonfires and there's a strict no-smoking policy. Kyker's hoping for more rain to help get through the fall.

"As everybody knows, farming gets tougher and tougher. This is a really tough year with the really wet winter, and now, this dry spell. I'm feeding hay now I'm needing for the winter," he said.

The Saturday of fun all begins at 10 am at Kyker Farms.

