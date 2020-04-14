Coronavirus forcing accelerated production of masks

With pressure to ramp up production, 3M has announced plans to produce two billion N95 respirators or masks within the next year to aid in the fight against Covid-19.

CEO Mike Roman says the company has delivered 10 million protective face masks to medical facilities in the U.S. over the past week alone.

Roman says the company will able to produce 50 million per month by June in the United States and another 50 million per month globally.

He went on to add however, that even with 3M’s accelerated production as well as help from other manufacturers, the demand for N95 masks is much higher than his industry is able to deliver.

Logistics is absolutely a challenge for healthcare companies as they try to meet the demands of hospitals and care giving facilities. That is something former Vol great Mike Stowell is experiencing first hand. A regional manager for GE Healthcare Mike says, "The demand, the turnaround and the logistics required you just start getting hit with new problems. There are problems like we are shipping something out and the FedEx trucks are full so you can't put anything else on them so we have to add more trucks.of more shipping routes. It really has becomes a situation where everything becomes a problem you have to solve and you can't really anticipate what's gonna happen next so really have to be on your toes. You compress timelines down from months to hours and days. That has been the big challenge for us and the hospitals as well."

By the way, 3M is also partnering with Ford to manufacture air purifying respirators.