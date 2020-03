The Knox County Health Department said the total number of positive COVID-19 test results has risen to 28 in Knox County.

The breakdown of numbers related to the virus is as follows:

Positive cases: 28

Recovered: 6

Tests given: 341

Hospitallizations: 6

For a more detailed look at the Knox County numbers and information about COVID-19 services and resources visit the KCHD website.

