Social media companies battling COVID-19 conspiracy-theory posts

Concern over the spread of misinformation about the coronavirus through produced conspiracy-theory videos has had millions of views this week.

According to CNN, the video is full of fake claims and lies, and people are falling for it.

Social media companies like Facebook and Youtube have said they are fighting COVID-19 misinformation. They say that sometimes they cannot get these posts down fast enough.

"If someone's spreading something that puts people at imminent risk of physical harm, then we take that down," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

This week, people might have seen a video shared called "Plandemic." By the time Facebook and YouTube took it down, it had millions of views.

"I've not seen a video of this type gain this kind of viral traction so quickly," said Alan Duke, Editor in Chief of Lead Stories.

Facebook said it pulled the video because it claimed wearing masks could make people sick. YouTube said it removed the video because it included "medically unsubstantiated diagnostic advice for COVID-19."

Online COVID-19 conspiracy theories have targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Health and philanthropist Bill Gates.

"Just this whole idea that there's this deep state that has brought this COVID-19 crisis to the world in order that they may promote their own interest," Duke said.

As of Friday morning, coronavirus had infected roughly 1.2 million people in the U.S.

