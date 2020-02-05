Coronavirus controversy: Cleaning products claim to kill different bacteria strains

Name brand disinfectants claim to kill different strains of coronavirus.

Disinfectant claims to kill SARS coronavirus (Source: WVLT)

"The SARS Coronavirus was another type of coronavirus that was present like 2002 or 2003," Dr. Samantha Boldin said. "They got it contained then we stopped seeing that. It was also another virus that was spread through China."

Boldin said SARS coronavirus killed nearly 800 people almost two decades ago. Thankfully, researchers identified it, contained it, and ultimately treated patients.

While many people are just hearing about the illness, coronavirus has been around for decades.

"Coronaviruses were discovered and identified first back in the sixties once we got really strong microscopes and were able to see those things. So this is just a new strain of an existing type of virus we've already seen before," explained Boldin.

For the strains that already exist, cleaning products claim their disinfectants kill the bacteria.

"It's like a cleaning product saying that it kills the influenza virus. There are different strains of the influenza virus. There are different strains of coronavirus," Boldin said. "So the claims on the back that it can kill the coronavirus, but we don't know yet if it can kill the novel coronavirus that we're worried about today."

