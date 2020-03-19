Coronavirus infects wedding industry with uncertainty

"It has been a rough week," Kristy Myers said at her wedding planning business in Fountain City.

Margaret Claire's Wedding and Events has been in business nearly six years in East Tennessee and have helped plan 400 weddings.

"It's somewhat of a make believe world. It's princesses and princes and it's fun. That's where it started for me."

A fairy tale business that was booming just a couple months ago. In 19 days, Myers said she booked 17 weddings back in January. "It was an absolute free for all, the weddings being booked."

The ending of this fairy tale is unclear with coronavirus concerns spreading. Government officials have not made any mandates on weddings, but the CDC recommends reschedule any events or gatherings of 10 or more people.

A local network of photographers, florists, caterers, and venues are all impacted.

"Our spring weddings -- March 28 has moved to May 2. Now we're not sure if that's going to work," Myers told WVLT News reporter Robert Grant. "We're just trying to keep pushing them on until we know when it's going to stop."

Myers said many open air venues are still operating. Other options include virtual weddings and some brides and grooms are cutting down the guest list.

"We're trying to make the best situation for everybody and keep everyone well."

Myers said 20 weddings have been rescheduled since this past weekend.

Meanwhile, Margaret Claire's Wedding & Events is also taking a hit. The business had planned on moving into a new building and warehouse in Halls.

"We're on hold. We're absolutely on hold until we see what's going to happen with the banks and building industry."

The company is named after Myers' grandparents Margaret and Claire. Claire is 99-years-old.

"We've talked a lot lately. She talked to me about the Great Depression and this is similar. It's her prayer that it wouldn't get to that. She brings peace to me because she lived through it."

