19 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at Tennessee prison

The Tennessee Department of Correction and Tennessee Department of Health confirmed 19 positive cases of COVID-19 at Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville and the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex in Pikeville.

Results of the testings for state employees and contract workers follows:

Total employees tested­­­­­­---1,145

Total negative results----1,126

Total positive results---19

TDOC staff positive---13

Contract employees positive--6

The testing was conducted on Friday, April 10 and the employees who tested positive were notified and further advised to seek testing and to self-isolate for 14 days.

According to a release, all of the employees were asymptomatic at the time of the testing.

Currently, two inmates at the Turney Center Industrial Complex have tested positive and one inmate at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center has also tested positive.

All staff and inmates at the department have received cloth masks and are reminded to continue practicing the recommendations from both the CDC and the TDH to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Click herefor more information regarding any questions related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

