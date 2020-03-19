Coronavirus pandemic forces Gov. Lee to rewrite proposed budget

Governor Bill Lee has proposed a rewrite of this year's proposed budget, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new budget proposal includes more than $500 million set aside in several funds, meant to help the state get through an economic downturn.

The revised budget also reduces several major parts of Gov. Lee's initial budget proposal, laid out in his State of the State address. Among the changes: a 4% pay raise for teachers has been reduced to 2%, and a proposed rural opportunity fund has been eliminated, along with a mental health trust fund for K-12 students.

The Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee is set to debate the proposal on Thursday.

