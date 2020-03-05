Coronavirus testing in Knoxville; no confirmed cases

Knox County's top physician, Dr. Martha Buchanan, confirmed on March 5 that testing of some people for Coronavirus,or COVID-19, has taken place in the Knoxville area. However, she said as of Thursday there were no confirmed cases of someone having the virus.

"We have tested some folks in Knoxville. I don't remember what the facilities, where and when they, where they came from to be honest with you at this point," said Buchanan to reporters at the first in a series of new press briefings that the Knox County Health Department said it will be having on a regular basis.

She explained that all testing for the virus must come through the state, with determination of the virus made at the state laboratory in Nashville. A preliminary positive result there means even more testing with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The first such group media availability came mid-day on Thursday, just hours after state officials had announced the first confirmed Coronavirus case for the state being in Williamson County.

Dr. Buchanan was asked for her reaction to the governor's announcement. "It's not surprising that we have a case in Tennessee," responded Buchanan. "It wouldn't surprise me if cases in every state in the nation, eventually. Public health was expecting this. We're prepared for this. I understand that the folks over there in Middle Tennessee are taking the appropriate steps to protect the public's health in that area of the state."

Buchanan said the Knox County Health Department has plans to sit down with local civic leaders and community groups to make sure everyone could work together well on preventing the spread of disease.

"We are prepared. We're planning. All planning is great. But obviously things happen that you don't anticipate, so we have plans for lots of different things. So, we have always had a novel virus plan at the health department," said Buchanan.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.