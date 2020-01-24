Corrections officer attacked by inmate, Knox County Sheriff's Office says

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a corrections officer is recovering after allegedly being attacked by an inmate.

Investigators said on January 24, the inmate, Ransom Cates, was outside of his cell when he attacked a corrections officer at around 9:30 a.m.

KCSO said the officer was transported to the hospital and treated for a concussion. Investigators said the officer got stitches inside and outside of his mouth, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the sheriff's office, Cates was ordered to transfer to the Knox County Jail.

The sheriff's office has not identified the officer.

