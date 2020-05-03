Corryton church reopens its doors to parishioners

Corryton Church opened up for the first time Sunday morning, since the Stay-at Home order went into effect. Rocky Ramsey, the Senior Pastor of the church says he and Church staff made sure the sanctuary would be safe for the congregation.

"We followed a bunch or protocol. We had this place fogged with a disinfectant. We had the restrooms cleaned before the first service. And then we had them cleaned again. We've asked people to wear masks and distancing when they're sitting. We've got hand sanitizer everywhere," said Senior Pastor Rocky Ramsey.

The church held two worship services in order to limit the number of people in the congregation.

The CDC guidelines state communion/ sacraments should not be preformed. Tithes and Offerings were collected in baskets at the door in order to limit person to person contact.

The church is continuing to offer online services for members who prefer to stay at home .

