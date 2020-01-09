Corryton man involved in shooting following high-speed chase

Police have shut down Highway 27 after an incident early this evening.

They were chasing a vehicle which came to a conclusion on the Highway, CBS affiliate WDEF reported.

Investigators said Chattanooga Police, Hamilton County deputies and Tennessee State Troopers were involved in the "crash." WDEF reported a suspect in the chase was Cody Sills, a man from Corryton, Tennessee.

As of Thursday night, 27 was closed from Highway 153 to the Signal Mountain Boulevard exit.

