Costco requiring face coverings for shoppers

Costco announced a face covering is now required for all members and guests.

Shoppers must begin to wear a mask or face covering that covers their mouth and nose on May 4, Costco said in a press release Wednesday.

“The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” says the company.

Costco said the requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to those unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.

