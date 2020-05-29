Costco to resume free samples in June

Free samples were temporarily halted at all Costco locations due to the coronavirus, but the wholesale company said the samples will resume in June.

KGUN reported that after eliminating free samples in March, Costco said on its quarterly earnings call this week that it plans on resuming samples in mid-June.

Costco reopened its locations for business May 4 after being closed due to the pandemic. The company has now reduced store hours and is requiring employees to wear face masks. Costco has also reportedly placed limits on some fresh meats.

“We're going to start doing some things in mid-June on a slow rollout basis in sampling,” Costco CFO Richard Galanti said. “I can't tell you anymore, but needless to say it’s not going to be where you go and just pick up an open sample with your fingers. Sampling both food and non-food items are popular.”

Galanti added that resuming sampling is important in making customers excite to return to Costco stores.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via KGUN. All rights reserved.