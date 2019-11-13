Costco warns customers about scam coupon spreading online

Costco is warning customers of a scam currently circling the web.

In a post on Facebook, the store clarified that it's not giving away $75 coupons, despite several posts saying otherwise, according to CBS-affiliate WTVF.

Costco said this isn't the first time the scam popped up on social media.

"While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco," the post read. "Thanks to our fans for letting us know about this recurring hoax!"

The scam claimed to offer free $75 Costco coupons in honor of the store's anniversary. Users were told to click a link that brought them to web pages that were not operated by Costco.

Users were encouraged to spread the post by sharing and writing "thank you" in the comments. People were also asked to give personal information to claim the coupon.

The Better Business Bureau said you should use these tips to protect yourself from social media scams:

- Do your research. Before making a purchase, do a quick search for the business in question. Do they have valid contact information? Don’t be fooled by professional photography or consumer reviews on their website. These can be lifted from other sites. Check BBB Scam Tracker to see if others have been duped ( org/ScamTracker).

- Search for previous complaints. Do a Google search of the business name followed by “complaints”, “reviews”, or “scam” and see what pops up. If you find other people have been cheated by this business, steer clear

- Use good judgment. Many con artists play on consumers’ desire to help those in need. Keep this in mind and use your head, not just your heart, when supporting charitable causes. Go to Give.org to research organizations before giving.

