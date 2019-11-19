9,5000 cases of cottage cheese recalled due to possible plastic, metal contamination

Nearly 9,500 cases of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese were recalled due to the potential presence of pieces of red plastic and metal, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The FDA said the company was first notified of the contamination by a consumer. Officials believe the foreign materials were introduced during production.

There have been six consumer reports of contamination. No one has been injured or reported becoming sick because of the issue.

The FDA said consumption of hard or sharp foreign material could cause injury to teeth, mouth, throat, stomach or intestine tissues if swallowed.

Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store they bought it from.

The product was distributed across the U.S. by Kraft Heinz Foods Company.

For a list of the specific products recalled click here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.