Over 200 East Tennesseans were up early Saturday morning to participate in the 2019 Cotton Candy Classic.

The Cotton Candy Classic is the Tennessee Valley Fair's 2nd Annual 5K Run and 1 Mile Run/Walk benefiting the East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

The race began at 8 a.m. inside the fairgrounds in Chilhowee Park. Runners were able to experience all the sights and sounds the fair has to offer.

