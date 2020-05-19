Could COVID-19 change the way doctors practice medicine?

Could coronavirus change the way doctors practice medicine? For now, it's already having a major impact.

Since the pandemic hit, more and more doctors have turned to telehealth to reach their patients. Using that method, doctors have secure video conferences with their patients instead of meeting in person.

The practice has been around for a while, but it hasn't been widely used until now. Dr. Jeff Boruff with Covenant Health said you can handle many patient problems through telehealth and even write a prescription.

"They can be in the comfort of their own home," he said. "I've actually done it with patients in their car, in their office behind a closed door. The comfort and convenience of telehealth is a big advantage for patients."

Boruff said while it can work, it also has its limitations.

