Could Lane Kiffin be headed back to the SEC?

Arkansas officials visited FAU coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday as part of its coaching search, a source confirmed to CBS Sports. USA Today was first to report the visit on Monday.

Kiffin's name has popped up in several searches as his Owls get ready for the Conference USA Championship Game against UAB on Saturday.

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek made the visit to Boca Raton, Florida, with deputy John Fagg. Yurachek posted a tweet Monday suggesting he is flying to interview candidates on "Hog1."

Former Arkansas golfer John Daly called "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Monday saying he's been "bugging" Kiffin for the last few days saying, "Please come to Arkansas."

The former head coach of the Oakland Raiders, Tennessee and USC, Tennessee is 25-13 in three seasons at FAU. He is coaching for his second CUSA championship.

Kiffin had previously expressed interest in the Florida State job. A return to a Power Five head coaching job would be Kiffin's first since being fired by USC in 2013.