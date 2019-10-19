Could MLB, minor-league restructuring impact Tennessee baseball teams?

With a deal between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball set to expire at the end of the 2020 season, early reports suggest as many as 42 minor league baseball teams could be eliminated if MLB negotiates the deal the league wants.

A report from Baseball America's J.J. Cooper said MLB has offered a proposal that, if adopted, would cut MiLB to 160 teams to 120 teams.

The biggest cut would in the form of four, non-complex Rookie-level and short-season classifications, according to Cooper.

The Appalachian League, which consists of several Tri-Cities teams, includes the Greeneville Reds, Johnson City Cardinals, Kingsport Mets and Elizabethton Twins.

Cooper notes other MiLB leagues, like Double-A, which includes the Tennessee Smokies, would be restructured. MLB would take over how minor leagues are organized as far as affiliations and the geography of leagues.

Cooper reports that MLB wants to improve minor league baseball facilities and restructure player contracts.

Pat O'Conner, president and chief executive of MiLB, recently sent a letter to teams, advising them to not make any financial commitments or new lease agreements or schedules beyond 2020, according to The New York Times.

