Could Sevierville develop a 'historic downtown'?

A vote could help develop a "historic downtown" for Sevierville.

On January 6, Sevierville's board of mayor and alderman voted yes to creating a historic overlay district downtown. This means the city can qualify for state and federal grants to preserve the heritage of the downtown area.

Community leaders said this will help when business owners want to make improvements to the business.

Andrew Temple, with the Sevierville Commons Association, said, "What this really does is protect the integrity of downtown Sevierville for what's already here, and it helps protect the investment the city has made with the streetscape project that's currently going on."

Sevierville is in the middle of a streetscape project that's expected to be completed in the spring of 2020. Officials hope his owners come up with ways to use this federal money.

