Could a breathalyzer detect COVID-19? Ohio State University looking to find out

Could a breathalyzer detect COVID-19? Researchers at Ohio State University are hoping to get that answer after receiving a new grant.

WOIO reported engineers at OSU are working on a breathalyzer that could detect biomarkers in a person's breath to determine if they're positive for coronavirus.

“Breath analysis is not really a technique that is used widely in the medical field yet, so it is considered early-stage work,” Dr. Perena Gouma said, director of the Advanced Ceramics Research Laboratory and professor in the College of Engineering “We have a sensor device that detects nitric oxide and VOCs (volatile organic compounds) in breath and can be used to tell you about the onset of an infectious disease.”

WOIO reported the project was awarded a $200,000 National Science Foundation EAGER grant.

“We are working on making these hand-held monitors that will be widely distributed, and they’re very inexpensive,” she said. “The technology evolved from the sensors used for monitoring gases in an automotive exhaust – that’s how we started on breath analysis 20 years ago.”

WOIO reported the device is in the early stages of development.

