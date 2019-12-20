Could art improve your child's mood?

Sara learns to work through her frustration with a new art medium. At first, she wasn't sure how her clay sculpture would come together.

Instructor Annamarie Gundlach comes to the rescue.

Gundlach is a professional artist who does outreach for the Knoxville Museum of Art. This time, she's teaching at an art camp at the Children's Museum of Oak Ridge.

"In fact, it's a great way to almost assess a child is through the arts," said Gundlach. "And that's almost a cue for a lot of teachers. They could understand their child better if they kind of observed their motor skills because there is again a correlation between fine motor skills

and the frontal lobes, which is the thinking connections."

Gundlach's class includes several students who say they mostly think art helps them relax. Even Sara says art is usually relaxing for her. One student named Gabe said art makes him feel, "Really good, 'cause I can use my imagination."

Gundlach said art can help children focus on a task, develop fine motor skills and improve academic achievement. "There's a positive correlation between the arts and achievement in school."

This teacher said she sees examples of children focusing, improving skills and improving their moods through art.

Researchers at Brooklyn College reported that when letting one group of students vent through art by drawing what troubled them, then let another group specifically draw a house, the group drawing the house better improved their moods.

The Children's Museum of Oak Ridge regularly offers camps that include disciplines such as art.

