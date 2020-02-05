Proposed bill would allow students to have concealed guns on campus

Aproposed bill, if passed, would allow students to have a concealed carry gun at public higher education institutions. The idea sparked conversations inside and outside the classroom at the University of Tennessee

"It makes me a little nervous, guns, in general, make me nervous, I'm just an anxious person," Gray, a student, said.

Some students said they were indifferent about guns on campus. Many students were for the move saying it's a means of self-defense.

The proposal states students would need a carry permit and be in compliance with state law. Some students said lawmakers could use their energy elsewhere.

"Having concealed carry, but also not having the options of suitable mental health access is not a good idea,"

Guns on campus was a hot button topic back in 2016 when lawmakers were deciding whether or not to allow faculty and staff to carry. More than 80-percent of UTK faculty, who were asked in a poll, didn't want guns on campus.

The final decision wasn't on their side as lawmakers passed the 2016 bill.

If passed, the new bill would go into effect July 1, 2020.

