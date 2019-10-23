Could commissioner's homophobic comments impact tourism?

A Sevier County Commissioner's comments led some to call for a boycott against Sevier County.

Commissioner Warren Hurst took the floor on Oct. 21 to speak about the commission's pending vote on becoming a gun sanctuary city.

"It's time we wake up people, it's time, it's past time," Hurst said.

Hurst also voiced his opinions on other topics.

"We got a queer running for president, if that ain't about as ugly as you can get," he said. "Look what we got running for president in the Democratic party. We can go over here to Hoss's jail [Sevier County Sheriff] and get better people out of there than those running for democratic, to be President of the United States."

His comments garnered national attention and led some on Twitter to call for a boycott against the area.

Looks to me like I must now boycott all things Sevier County, all products and services, etc. until this man is voted out of office for being a BIG BIGOT! Not one cent will be spent on anything.

Tourism funds @SevierCounty. Until Hurst resigns we will not spend another penny in this county. This includes renewing @Dollywood passes or visiting @Ripleys attractions. #BoycottSevierCounty Support the @tnequality project. — James Yoakley (@jyoak) October 22, 2019

Here’s our summer vacay pic right outside Gatlinburg. We had a wonderful time & I noted some small amount of diverse tourists. I won’t be going back until this man is out of office. It’s just not a safe environment pic.twitter.com/OHyihszkEe — Mary J. (@HarlessMary) October 22, 2019

My 15y/ogranddaughter brought this my attention.I have cancelled the family vacation and recd promise of deposit return.All I had to do was ref the video and my displeasure. $279/night x 10 days. Meals/entertainment/drinksTshirts. Ad it up @mayorwaters.and the crowd cheered him!! — BanannaWind (@Schoolboyheart) October 22, 2019

WVLT News investigated to see if local businesses were concerned that the calls for a boycott could seriously impact the area.

Some visitors said on Tuesday night that one man's comments wouldn't keep them from coming to one of their favorite places in the world.

