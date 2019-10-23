Could commissioner's homophobic comments impact tourism?

Posted:

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A Sevier County Commissioner's comments led some to call for a boycott against Sevier County.

Commissioner Warren Hurst took the floor on Oct. 21 to speak about the commission's pending vote on becoming a gun sanctuary city.

"It's time we wake up people, it's time, it's past time," Hurst said.

Hurst also voiced his opinions on other topics.

"We got a queer running for president, if that ain't about as ugly as you can get," he said. "Look what we got running for president in the Democratic party. We can go over here to Hoss's jail [Sevier County Sheriff] and get better people out of there than those running for democratic, to be President of the United States."

His comments garnered national attention and led some on Twitter to call for a boycott against the area.

WVLT News investigated to see if local businesses were concerned that the calls for a boycott could seriously impact the area.

Some visitors said on Tuesday night that one man's comments wouldn't keep them from coming to one of their favorite places in the world.

