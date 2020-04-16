Could dogs detect coronavirus in humans?

Man's best friend could be an even bigger help against the threat of COVID-19 than previously thought.

CBS News reports that a team of researchers in the U.K. hope to train dogs to sniff out the disease in humans.

Certain dogs with special training can detect many conditions, including diabetes, Parkinson's and even cancer.

Scientists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the nonprofit Medical Detection Dogs and Durham University said they have "begun preparations to intensively train dogs so they could be ready in six weeks."

"Our previous work demonstrated that dogs can detect odors from humans with a malaria infection with extremely high accuracy — above the World Health Organization standards for a diagnostic," Professor James Logan said in a press release.

He added, however, that odor detection for COVID-19 was still in the early stages and that scientists don't know if if could be possible.

"But we know that other respiratory diseases change our body odor so there is a chance that it does," he said.

If it works, researchers believe dogs could be used to supplement ongoing testing efforts and could help "triage" up to 250 people per hour with non-invasive testing.

Read the full report here.

