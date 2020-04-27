Could drive-in theaters make a comeback during the pandemic?

While states across the U.S. are slowly reopening some services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, movie theaters, by and large, aren't one of them.

On Monday, restaurants and retailers in 89 Tennessee counties were given leave to reopen--albeit with conditions--after being closed nearly a month to "flatten the curve" of the coronavirus, and businesses were set to reopen on May 1 in Knoxville and Knox County, but not theaters.

Regal Cinemas told WVLT News Monday afternoon that they had not made a decision about reopening yet. And smaller, eclectic theaters like Central Cinema in Knoxville, confirmed they wouldn't be reopening May 1 either.

So, where will people turn for entertainment? One place could be drive-ins.

The drive-in located in Maryville, called the Parkway Drive-in, announced its intention to reopen Friday at half capacity, allowing only 200 cars.

CNN reported that there were 305 drive-in theaters in the United States

John Vincent, president of the United Drive-in Theater Owner Association said such venues have naturally built-in social distancing measures.

"We can add whatever requirements to give communities much needed escape at this time," he said. "We are lobbying governors to be one of the first places to reopen as some states start reopening their economies. We just look forward to the whole world returning to normalcy and are proud to be providing a small piece of that."

Even New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo said he might lift the state mandate to allow drive-in theaters to operate.

"Where is the public safety issue? It's a drive-in theater. You're in the car with the same people," he said.

