Could businesses start using thermal imaging on customers?

With businesses across the country slowing reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, business owners and local leaders are working on ways to protect communities.

One way may be through thermal imaging.

CBS News reports that one business in Georgia is already using it. City Farmer's Market has already set up thermal imaging cameras to scan customers as they enter the store.

CBS reported that if a customer's temperature is above 100.4, the customer will be given a flyer asking them to leave to protect other shoppers and will be asked if the store can do their shopping for them.

Thermal imaging cameras can scam temperatures from a distance, as a fever is one of the symptoms of COVID-19.

"What we're seeing is there will be a new normal that will involve thermal screening as a frontline tool," Chris Bainter, director of global business development at FLIR Systems, told CBS News' Jericka Duncan. FLIR has been producing thermal imaging cameras since the SARS epidemic in 2003, when it gained widespread use in Asia.

"The key is that application is not about an absolute temperature measurement. It's more about detecting those individuals with elevated body temperature higher than the last 10 people that had been screened," Bainter explained.

CBS reported that Bainter, who predicted the cameras could play "a critical role" in reopening the economy, dismissed privacy concerns.

"If you've seen a thermal image… you can't really detect exactly who that individual is," he said. "We aren't really focused on collecting data of any sort, it's more about as a screening tool."

He did caution that such cameras can't "detect coronavirus" and called for further precautions.

