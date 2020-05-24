Country artist Morgan Wallen arrested in Nashville for public intoxication

American singer/song writer Morgan Wallen was reportedly arrested in Nashville Saturday night for public intoxication.

The Corryton native shared details on Twitter on Sunday.

"I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected," Wallen wrote on Twitter.

Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected. — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) May 24, 2020

Wallen later expressed his appreciation to authorities for acting professionally and 'doing their job with class'.

Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) May 24, 2020

According to CMT.com, Wallen is to appear in court for his misdemeanor charges in July.

