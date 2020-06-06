Country Tonite reopens with social distancing measures

Live theater returned to Pigeon Forge Friday night with the opening of a show that’s been in the Smokies for decades.

The Country Tonite Theater reopened Friday night at 8 p.m. The theater had been closed for 5 months for winter break and during the COVID-19.

The cast and crew have ended rehearsals and are ready for an all-new show featuring some of your favorite classic country songs and the hits from today.

New social distancing guidelines means the front row is now the 3rd row and capacity down 50 percent. And unfortunately meet and greets with the cast have been suspended for now.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.