Country music star Joe Diffie dies from coronavirus

Joe Diffie, a Grammy-winning country music artist, died due to complications of COVID-19, reported WTVF.

Diffie told fans he was diagnosed with the virus on Friday, March 27. His management company announced his death in a press release Sunday.

Members of the country music community have already started to show their love for the star through social media.

Oh no ... Joe Diffie has passed away .... This is a tough one... #RIPJoeDiffie pic.twitter.com/uZYt27CZtK — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) March 29, 2020

Diffie was a successful singer/songwriter in the 1990's. He also wrote for artists like Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty and Jo Dee Messina. He has amassed over 20 top ten hits.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.