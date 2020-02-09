Country singer Neal McCoy's tour bus catches fire in Louisiana

Country singer Neal McCoy's tour bus caught fire in Louisiana Saturday morning.

McCoy took to Facebook to livestream the incident around 6:30 a.m. In the video, McCoy showed his tour bus, "Old Glory," engulfed in flames as firefighters arrived on the scene.

McCoy said everyone made it out of the bus and no one was injured during the fire.

"Everybody's okay," McCoy said. "It's just a financial loss."

In a seperate Facebook Live, McCoy showed fire crews working to contain the fire. McCoy said the equipment and the trailer storing the equipment were mostly spared.

After crews contained the fire McCoy posted a video of evreyone reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

